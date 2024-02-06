KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.92 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4 %

PEP traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060,547. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.