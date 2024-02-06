KCM Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,670 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Gordon Haskett cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,908,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,415,126. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

