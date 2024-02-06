KCM Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $9,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.55. The stock had a trading volume of 232,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,675. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $181.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

