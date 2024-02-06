KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,946 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $21,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certuity LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

TT traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $270.91. The company had a trading volume of 201,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,797. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $162.04 and a 52-week high of $278.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TT. Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $11,345,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

