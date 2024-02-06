KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,242 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $9,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.46. The company had a trading volume of 545,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.82.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.20%.

EIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.91.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

See Also

