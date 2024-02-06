KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,234 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,247 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after acquiring an additional 182,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. New Street Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Melius lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.32. 7,373,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,971,225. The company has a market capitalization of $204.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

