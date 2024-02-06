KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,311 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 1.4% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $32,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,777,000 after purchasing an additional 340,954 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,315,000 after purchasing an additional 318,692 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 341,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,146,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 239,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $504.25. The company had a trading volume of 119,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,622. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $343.39 and a fifty-two week high of $513.77. The firm has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $481.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.27.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

