KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 772 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 270.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,511,000 after purchasing an additional 827,253 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 298,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,424,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,205,000 after purchasing an additional 24,876 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.53. The stock had a trading volume of 14,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,215. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.00. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $162.48 and a 52 week high of $192.25.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

