Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 3.93% of Kellanova as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 25.7% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 3.4% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Kellanova by 79.6% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,919 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $4,061,938.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,398,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,922,005.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,820,136. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $72.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.40.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on K. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.73.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

