Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $62,259,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,413,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,721,000 after buying an additional 600,633 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,890,000 after buying an additional 519,701 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,140,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,529,000 after buying an additional 381,602 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VOYA opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.79 and a 1-year high of $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

VOYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

