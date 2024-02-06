Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 57.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,986 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $146.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.48. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $158.87.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

