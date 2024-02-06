Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Grows Position in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in ATN International were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of ATN International by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. 66.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74. ATN International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $48.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from ATN International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

