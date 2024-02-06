Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,451 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in nLIGHT in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 401.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in nLIGHT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in nLIGHT by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in nLIGHT during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT Stock Performance

LASR stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66. nLIGHT, Inc. has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $601.83 million, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 2.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LASR shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

nLIGHT Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

