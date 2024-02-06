Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,679 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Organon & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 17,370 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 95.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 19,352 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

NYSE OGN opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.69. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

