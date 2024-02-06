Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 452.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 448,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,085,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,315,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 1,515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 98,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 92,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

AMRK stock opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $42.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.06.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.79). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

