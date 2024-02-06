Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,123,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.5% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $498.80 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $513.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $496.84 and its 200-day moving average is $476.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

