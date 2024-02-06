Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,516 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,128 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Popular by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Popular during the third quarter valued at $11,555,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Popular by 112.1% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

Insider Transactions at Popular

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $555,747.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,435.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $85.28 on Tuesday. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.57.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.89. Popular had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $702.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Popular Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BPOP. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Popular in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Popular in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on BPOP

Popular Company Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.