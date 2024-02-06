Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,296 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of Mercer International worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MERC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Mercer International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter worth $155,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Mercer International by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Mercer International by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Stock Performance

MERC opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82. Mercer International Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MERC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercer International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. CIBC raised shares of Mercer International from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Mercer International Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

