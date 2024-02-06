Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 12.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,167,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,324 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,691,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,619,000 after purchasing an additional 331,019 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ventas by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,229,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,218,000 after purchasing an additional 71,901 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,602,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,100,000 after buying an additional 1,801,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,746,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,635,000 after buying an additional 60,495 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.62.

Ventas Price Performance

VTR opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4,483.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.21. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18,018.02%.

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.