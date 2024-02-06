Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,990 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,668 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,076.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 77.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,164 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,426,000 after buying an additional 42,017 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after buying an additional 9,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIMO opened at $65.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.60. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $95.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

