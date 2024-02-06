Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EFA opened at $74.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.68. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

