Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 2,656 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822,572 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,159,000 after buying an additional 6,780,743 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,908,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,403,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,536,000 after acquiring an additional 688,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average of $38.96. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

