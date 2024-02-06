Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of MDU Resources Group worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,385,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,930 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,452,000 after purchasing an additional 924,618 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 997,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,277,000 after acquiring an additional 732,104 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,372,000 after acquiring an additional 659,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

NYSE MDU opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

About MDU Resources Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.