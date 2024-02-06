Kennon Green & Company LLC Acquires 262 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Kennon Green & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises approximately 1.0% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.9% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,348,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,234,000 after purchasing an additional 34,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 104,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,123 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,941 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CL traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.62. 2,037,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,418,041. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $86.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

About Colgate-Palmolive



Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

