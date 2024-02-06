Kennon Green & Company LLC Boosts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kennon Green & Company LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Dollar General by 70.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.39. 448,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,106. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $233.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.