Kennon Green & Company LLC Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kennon Green & Company LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,903 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.5% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 783,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $186,042,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Visa by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,857 shares of company stock valued at $24,966,149 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.89. 1,370,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,540,354. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $279.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.35. The company has a market cap of $504.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.