KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Research analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

LMAT opened at $58.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day moving average of $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $68.67.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,312,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,536,406.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,312,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,536,406.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,504,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

