Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Kforce had a return on equity of 38.65% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $363.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kforce updated its Q1 guidance to $0.54-0.62 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.540-0.620 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $68.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Kforce has a 1 year low of $50.89 and a 1 year high of $71.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, COO David M. Kelly sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kforce by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Kforce by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Kforce by 4.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KFRC shares. Sidoti lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kforce from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Kforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

