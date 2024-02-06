Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Kforce had a return on equity of 38.65% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $363.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kforce updated its Q1 guidance to $0.54-0.62 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.540-0.620 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $68.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Kforce has a 1 year low of $50.89 and a 1 year high of $71.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.87.
In other news, COO David M. Kelly sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts have issued reports on KFRC shares. Sidoti lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kforce from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Kforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.
Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.
