Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.31. Kilroy Realty also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.100-4.250 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.40.

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 1.3 %

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of KRC opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.02. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kilroy Realty

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $206,339.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,198.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $206,339.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,198.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,926.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 344.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

