KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Gap Up to $88.45

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $88.45, but opened at $92.08. KKR & Co. Inc. shares last traded at $91.99, with a volume of 884,925 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 3.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.48. The company has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $903.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.12 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 4.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

