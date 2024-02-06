Knowles (KN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Knowles Stock Performance
Shares of KN opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Knowles has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $19.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.99.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,394.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knowles
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on KN. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Knowles from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Knowles
Knowles Company Profile
Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).
Read More
