Knowles (KN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KN opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Knowles has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $19.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.99.

In other news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,394.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Knowles by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,732,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,608,000 after acquiring an additional 428,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,559,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,514,000 after purchasing an additional 108,548 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,256,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,365,000 after purchasing an additional 312,758 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,589,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,526,000 after purchasing an additional 698,139 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,580,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KN. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Knowles from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

