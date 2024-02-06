KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Gap Up to $23.38

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.38, but opened at $24.44. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF shares last traded at $24.46, with a volume of 8,445,844 shares trading hands.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KWEB. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

