Lancashire (LON:LRE) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 800 ($10.03) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LRE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.03) to GBX 825 ($10.34) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 795 ($9.97) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 715 ($8.96) to GBX 750 ($9.40) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 734.29 ($9.21).

Shares of LRE stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 615 ($7.71). The company had a trading volume of 130,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,633. Lancashire has a 12 month low of GBX 502.87 ($6.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 690 ($8.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,500.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 614.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 598.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 405.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.27%. This is an increase from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. Lancashire’s payout ratio is currently 2,926.83%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

