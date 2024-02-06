Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 31,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,342,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,997,000 after purchasing an additional 20,754 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 370,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 20,609 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 88,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 20,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 13,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Stock Down 5.0 %

Canada Goose stock opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.48. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOS shares. Evercore raised their price target on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.98.

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

