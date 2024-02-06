Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 590 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,131,000 after purchasing an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,556,000 after buying an additional 2,010,233 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,637,000 after buying an additional 1,973,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,311,000 after buying an additional 5,133,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,900,000 after buying an additional 90,041 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $109.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.72. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $110.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GDDY. Benchmark raised their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,173,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,716 shares in the company, valued at $16,173,997.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,906,380.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,393,786. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

