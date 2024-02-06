Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 170.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.85.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.57.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

