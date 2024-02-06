Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $538,000 Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

RCL opened at $121.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.28 and a 200-day moving average of $105.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $133.77. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.79.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,911,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 632,507 shares of company stock valued at $76,012,718. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

