Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $542,000 Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,089 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average is $43.28. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.14.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

