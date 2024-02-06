Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,911 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.16% of Funko worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 9.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 456.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 160,283 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Funko during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Funko alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FNKO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Funko from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Funko from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Funko has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.

Funko Trading Down 3.2 %

FNKO stock opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $13.42.

About Funko

(Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.