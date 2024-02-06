Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $471,000 in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Amundi raised its position in Boston Beer by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Boston Beer by 302.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Trading Down 0.3 %

SAM opened at $356.16 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $296.27 and a twelve month high of $402.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $350.37 and its 200-day moving average is $354.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SAM shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.96, for a total transaction of $34,063.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 408 shares of company stock valued at $141,210 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Profile

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.