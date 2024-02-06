Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $471,000 in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Amundi raised its position in Boston Beer by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Boston Beer by 302.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.
Boston Beer Trading Down 0.3 %
SAM opened at $356.16 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $296.27 and a twelve month high of $402.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $350.37 and its 200-day moving average is $354.82.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAM
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.96, for a total transaction of $34,063.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 408 shares of company stock valued at $141,210 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.
Boston Beer Profile
The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Beer
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Is Humana’s pain HCA Healthcare’s gain?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Skechers stocks trips on inventory bloat, but there’s an upside
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- 3 transportation stocks gearing up for a new rally
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.