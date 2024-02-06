Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $631,000 in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.11% of Hibbett as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 137.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 156,334 shares during the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,215,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Hibbett by 105.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 255,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,073,000 after buying an additional 131,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hibbett by 98.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after buying an additional 112,526 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hibbett by 53.1% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 260,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after buying an additional 90,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HIBB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hibbett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

Hibbett Stock Down 4.0 %

HIBB stock opened at $66.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.88. The company has a market cap of $783.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.75. Hibbett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $73.74.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $431.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.17 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.70%.

Insider Transactions at Hibbett

In related news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik sold 2,200 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $129,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,464.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 2,632 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $171,790.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik sold 2,200 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $129,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,464.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hibbett

(Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.