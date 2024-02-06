Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $716,000 in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,982 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 735.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.82.

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $25,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,656,829.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $25,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,656,829.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $3,435,172.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,203,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,278,084.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,991 over the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

