Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $482,000 Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 190,138 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 1.6 %

ED opened at $89.67 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

