Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $86.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.18 and a 1 year high of $93.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 180.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.79.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

