Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 14,132 Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 152,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $3,961,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 8.5% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 55,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 79.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,996,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,259,000 after purchasing an additional 884,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on INVH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH stock opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average of $33.33. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.77%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

