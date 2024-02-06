Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 419,319 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419,319 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $42.79 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $46.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day moving average is $36.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BBWI shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays downgraded Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.14.

About Bath & Body Works

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

