Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) PT Lowered to $166.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $171.00 to $166.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Landstar System from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.00.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $192.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.85. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $161.13 and a 1 year high of $208.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 17.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Landstar System by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

