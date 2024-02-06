Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,930 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAZ. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Lazard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Lazard by 20.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Lazard by 88.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 2.9% in the second quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 26.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:LAZ opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Lazard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.91.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. Lazard had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $825.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lazard, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently -206.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lazard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

