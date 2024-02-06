Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

LAZ has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lazard from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Lazard in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lazard from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.67.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.91. Lazard has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $42.15.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. Lazard had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $825.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lazard will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently -206.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,191,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Lazard by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 791,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after purchasing an additional 574,379 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 6,544.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 480,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 473,258 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Lazard by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,019,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 466,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lazard by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,565,000 after purchasing an additional 462,677 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

