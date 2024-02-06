Lear (NYSE:LEA) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $134.36, but opened at $128.00. Lear shares last traded at $134.76, with a volume of 154,888 shares trading hands.

The auto parts company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 32.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lear

Insider Activity at Lear

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Lear by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Lear by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.